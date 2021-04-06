Opinion / Letters

READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma on ANC top 6 meeting

Jacob Zuma’s speaking notes following a meeting with the ANC top six

06 April 2021 - 10:00

Jacob Zuma letter by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

Jacob Zuma slams ANC for not protecting him in recent years

He further spoke against party officials who sought to convince him to appear before the state capture commission
1 day ago

CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s final days

Tuesday, April 6 2021
7 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC deck stacked against Ace

Party secretary-general Ace Magashule and his RET brigade are on the ropes after this weekend’s NEC meeting — as numerous decisions show
5 days ago

