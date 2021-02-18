Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cabinet is the stumbling block

The only big risk to achieving Cyril’s ambitions is the cabinet, which contains a combination of old, tired and in some instances incompetent individuals

18 February 2021 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa walks through the parliament chambers ahead of the state of the nation address. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa walks through the parliament chambers ahead of the state of the nation address. Picture: GCIS

I think last week’s state of the nation address was the best since President Cyril Ramaphosa took over in 2018. It was precise and to the point. It was actually — and rightfully so — a "state of the nation’s ambitions" address, rather than a "state of the nation". By now we all know what the state of the nation is.

The only big risk to achieving these ambitions is the cabinet, which contains a combination of old, tired and in some instances incompetent individuals.

Papa Mkwane
Houghton

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Sona: What Ramaphosa didn’t say

Cyril Ramaphosa’s update on government progress was largely unconvincing, despite movement on energy reform and the extension of income support
Features
11 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: When does the reality penny drop?

Key parts of the state of the nation speech were at odds with what is happening on the ground
Opinion
3 days ago

Was this the 'so what' Sona?

It was a reflection of the lukewarm response to a speech in which the president did some serious spin on his economic recovery plan
Business
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma will bend — as always
Opinion / State of play
2.
ROB ROSE: KPMG bites its own tail
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Death by the president’s thousand ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
EDITORIAL: Thulas Nxesi’s pyrrhic victory
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GIULIETTA TALEVI: Load-shedding hits Texas (did ...
Opinion

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: To meet his promises, Ramaphosa needs to reshuffle his cabinet ...

Opinion

Ramaphosa promises faster reform and more support for the poor

National

BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: State has suffocated economy with policies that largely ...

Opinion

Political parties take a dim view of state of the nation address

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.