LETTER: Cabinet is the stumbling block

I think last week’s state of the nation address was the best since President Cyril Ramaphosa took over in 2018. It was precise and to the point. It was actually — and rightfully so — a "state of the nation’s ambitions" address, rather than a "state of the nation". By now we all know what the state of the nation is.

The only big risk to achieving these ambitions is the cabinet, which contains a combination of old, tired and in some instances incompetent individuals.

Papa Mkwane

Houghton

