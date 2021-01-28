Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A future alternative to Beitbridge

The imminent opening of the Zambezi bridge at Kazungula between Botswana and Zambia will double overnight the number of ‘gateway’ commercial frontiers for SA into the rest of Africa

28 January 2021 - 05:00
Beitbridge. Picture: Sunday Times/Thapelo Morebudi
Beitbridge. Picture: Sunday Times/Thapelo Morebudi

There should soon be another reason that SA firms will be reducing the number of trucks they send north through Beitbridge (Features, January 21-27). The imminent opening of the Zambezi bridge at Kazungula between Botswana and Zambia will double overnight the number of "gateway" commercial frontiers for SA into the rest of Africa.

Why would hauliers in this country want to have their wagons transit through Zimbabwe when, by going through Botswana instead, they would have only Zambia to negotiate before reaching the Democratic Republic of Congo?

As Botswana is a member of the Southern African Customs Union, the first border reached before leaving the common customs area would be at Kazungula rather than at Beitbridge.

ADH Leishman
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

