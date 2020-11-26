Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A wolf in Shepherd’s clothing

26 November 2020 - 17:00
Faithful followers: Supporters of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri pledge support outside Pretoria magistrate’s court. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Faithful followers: Supporters of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri pledge support outside Pretoria magistrate’s court. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Shepherd Bushiri was not the shepherd who tended to his religious flock — he was a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He was not "praying" for his people — he was preying on them.

In all religions, some deceptive figures invoke God’s name as endorsement for their schemes, cheating their followers of their hard-earned money. The problem is not religion, but the growing number of con artists who cynically exploit faith to fleece unsuspecting members of the flock.

As humans we are hardwired to be loyal members of our religious orders. Exploiters are well aware of this, and have become sophisticated in capitalising on this blind trust. The tightly knit environment of some religious groups is a perfect opportunity for an investment swindler. Such fleecing will continue, as long as there are congregants to deceive.

Farouk Araie
Joburg

