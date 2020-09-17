Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Plastic pollution: we have no time to waste

17 September 2020 - 05:00
Picture: Ryan Pyle/Getty Images
Picture: Ryan Pyle/Getty Images

Last week marked the deadline for public comments on amendments to the plastic carrier bags and plastic flat bags regulations under the Environment Conservation Act. While the amendment is a commendable move, to some extent it lacks a common-sense approach.

If history can be factored in, consider the significant role of the deposit system: a customer was charged a refundable deposit for packaging material (in this instance, soft-drink bottles). A similar approach can be applied to the plastic scourge, incentivising consumers to play a critical role in fostering the circular economy.

The plastic bag levy should not be regarded as a source of revenue to decrease the fiscal deficit; it ought to be used for what it was intended for.

A refundable deposit system for all packaging materials can help solve the riddle of environmental pollution. We do not have liberty to waste any time in creating a clean, litter-free, healthy and safe environment. Doing that requires common sense, willingness, a simple plan and ruthless execution.

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba
Vryheid

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: A Covid lightbulb moment

The pandemic has created a resurgence of plastic waste – but it also offers the opportunity for a systemic reset
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC’s admission of guilt speaks ...
Opinion / State of play
2.
ROB ROSE: The sins of Covid-19 have made NHI an ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
EDITORIAL: Commander-in-chief Clicks his heels
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: Operation Vulindlela: more sleight ...
Opinion
5.
GIULIETTA TALEVI: International travel, low ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LOS ANGELES TIMES: Plastic pandemic in Covid era

Opinion

Pandemic adds to the drain on bottled water

Companies

China to ban plastic bags by end of 2020

World / Asia

In denial about climate change? Think again

Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.