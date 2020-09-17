LETTER: ANC and Zanu-PF sharing notes?

It seems to me that there’s more to Ace Magashule and crew’s fact-finding and/or mediation mission to Zimbabwe than meets the eye. It seems the ANC is primarily there to share notes with the ruling Zanu-PF on the longevity of liberation movements that are way past their sell-by dates.

Luyanda Marlon Kama

Kwadwesi

