LETTER: ANC and Zanu-PF sharing notes?

It seems to me that there’s more to Ace Magashule and crew’s fact-finding and/or mediation mission to Zimbabwe than meets the eye. It seems the ANC is primarily there to share notes with the ruling Zanu-PF on the longevity of liberation movements that are way past their sell-by dates.
Luyanda Marlon Kama
Kwadwesi
