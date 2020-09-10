LETTER: No honour among ANC thieves

So the ANC is imploding? Let it implode.

It’s ironic that the chief architect of this implosion is former party president Jacob Zuma. He’ll do everything, even destroy a party built with blood and tears over 108 years, to save his skin. His recent letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet another attempt at a power grab to continue the project to destroy the state.

I am not sorry for Ramaphosa either. He was part of the Zuma brigade that hounded a sitting president out of the Union Buildings in 2008. All because Thabo Mbeki didn’t want to interfere with the prosecution to save Zuma from corruption charges.

The very same Ramaphosa stood against Kgalema Motlanthe for party deputy president in Mangaung in 2012. That was an opportunity for the ANC to cleanse itself of the corrupt Zuma, but Ramaphosa legitimised Zuma’s corrupt, infested slate because he wanted power. Let him fall.

The same applies to Gwede Mantashe, Pravin Gordhan, Blade Nzimande, Zwelinzima Vavi, Motlante himself, Lindiwe Sisulu and the like. They were part of Zuma’s tsunami.

They cannot claim that they didn’t know Zuma was corrupt when they imposed him on the ANC in Polokwane in 2007, and later on the country as president.

I will not shed a tear when Ramaphosa and his ilk are at the mercy of the same hyenas they once stood alongside while state institutions such as the Scorpions were dismantled. There is, indeed, no honour among ANC thieves.

Magilogilo Cele

Midrand

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za