LETTER: The curse of Eskom

Eskom is one of SA’s many curses. That we are back to power outages annoys everyone. Call a spade a spade and not a garden implement. Load-shedding my big toe!

All the time, when there was ample opportunity for maintenance to be carried out during the hard lockdown, everyone was sucking their thumbs. This points to one thing and one thing only: nobody is fit for purpose at Eskom.

To make matters worse, Sikonathi Mantshantsha — once Eskom’s fiercest critic — was made its spin doctor. It’s an irony of the highest degree.

It’s no wonder this once mighty organisation is now anaemic. For every task one needs the right tools and the appropriate skills; one cannot let a hawker operate on the brain of a loved one.

Buang Lairi

Zastron

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za