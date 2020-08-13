LETTER: SAB loves to play the victim

How convenient for SA Breweries (SAB) and Heineken to economically blackmail SA with the loss of multibillion-rand investments due to the ban on alcohol sales. As much as I should be loyal to SAB — my late father was a truck driver for the company — it has a reputation for playing the victim when things aren’t working in its favour. Distell is also suffering from the short-sighted fascism of the current political administration. But you don’t see Distell pushing its froth to remind SA that it is feeding families.

What bumptious, naive arrogance.

Luyanda Marlon Kama

Kwa-Dwesi, Port Elizabeth

