Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAB loves to play the victim

13 August 2020 - 05:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HALDEN KROG
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HALDEN KROG

How convenient for SA Breweries (SAB) and Heineken to economically blackmail SA with the loss of multibillion-rand investments due to the ban on alcohol sales. As much as I should be loyal to SAB — my late father was a truck driver for the company — it has a reputation for playing the victim when things aren’t working in its favour. Distell is also suffering from the short-sighted fascism of the current political administration. But you don’t see Distell pushing its froth to remind SA that it is feeding families.

What bumptious, naive arrogance.

Luyanda Marlon Kama
Kwa-Dwesi, Port Elizabeth

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Booze ban: AB InBev battles to keep faith in SA

We asked Andrew Murray, vice-president of finance, Africa zone at AB InBev, whether it’s money that will now never be invested, or just capital spend ...
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Why SAB and Heineken are hopping mad

The liquor industry estimates 120,000 jobs have been lost across the alcohol supply chain so far
Opinion
6 days ago

ROB ROSE: Booze ban: it’s Whitey Basson vs Dlamini Zuma

As 120 wine farms prepare to fight Dlamini Zuma in court on August 18, one of their star witnesses will be SA’s highest-rated retailer
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: The lone insurer who defied peer ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
EDITORIAL: Ace’s ANC eulogy
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ALLAN GREENBLO: IMF loan could spark a seismic ...
Opinion
4.
FRED KHUMALO: The secret behind the booze ban
Opinion / A Moveable Feast
5.
TELITA SNYCKERS: The tobacco industry has never ...
Opinion

Related Articles

FRED KHUMALO: The secret behind the booze ban

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

Booze ban risks trade deal

Business

How the booze ban is battering a beloved local gin

Economy

GIULIETTA TALEVI: How to make R13bn in investments vanish

Opinion

Rise of the alcohol-free brands

Life / Food

Liquor industry says no legal action planned as calls for booze ban to be ...

National

Booze ban blamed for icing R5bn SAB investment

Companies / Retail & Consumer

ROB ROSE: Dlamini Zuma relied on ‘unsound scientific data and hearsay’

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.