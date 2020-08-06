Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Setting the record straight on Telkom

Telkom applying for BBBEE facilitator status does not amount to an “outrageous demand that it be exempt from empowerment rules”, as the FM strangely claims

06 August 2020 - 05:00
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe

In "Deserved Klap for Telkom" (Editorials, July 23-29), the FM claims Telkom’s application for broad-based BEE (BBBEE) facilitator status in respect of government share ownership in the company was an attempt at "cheating the system".

The article is replete with evidence that the FM has not bothered to familiarise itself with either the facts of the case or the BBBEE laws and regulations.

Telkom, like any SA organisation, is within its rights to submit a request for facilitator status — which was granted in this case.

Telkom applying for BBBEE facilitator status does not amount to an "outrageous demand that it be exempt from empowerment rules", as the FM strangely claims. Telkom is not exempt, nor has it ever sought to be exempt, from BEE rules and regulations. We are a fully BEE-compliant company and score well on every matrix except ownership.

The Pretoria high court did not rule that Telkom’s request for government shares to be granted facilitator status was unlawful — it struck down the decision based on procedural considerations. The grant of facilitator status was made by the previous trade & industry minister, Rob Davies, not Ebrahim Patel.

Nor did the court "consign [Telkom’s facilitator status] to the scrapheap". On the contrary, the court leaves all contracts concluded by Telkom and BCX post-facilitator status still valid. Telkom is also welcome to apply for BBBEE facilitator status again, in a procedurally fair process that addresses the criticisms made by the court.

Over the past seven years since my arrival at Telkom, we have worked hard and consistently to build a competitive and ethical organisation. I therefore take unfounded attacks at the ethical conduct of our business very seriously.

Sipho Maseko
CEO of Telkom

