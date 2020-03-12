Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxation conundrum

Across the whole productive private sector, my employer’s and my taxes finance the public sector, the government. Call this private sector contribution Pool A

12 March 2020 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/iwat1929
Picture: 123RF/iwat1929

There is one aspect of your excellent articles on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and tax generally (Cover Story and On My Mind, March 5-March 11) that I do not understand.

To simplify, my employer — a company in the private sector — trades, makes a profit and pays tax on that profit.

It also pays VAT and may pay other amounts to the fiscus. That company also pays me and I pay personal income tax and VAT.

Across the whole productive private sector, my employer’s and my taxes finance the public sector, the government. Call this private sector contribution Pool A.

A government employee is paid using the tax of Pool A and in turn pays income tax and VAT — Pool B.

For purposes of calculating the total tax paid to government, the funds of pools A and B are aggregated without differentiation by Sars. But, in fact, the tax in Pool B is merely a reallocation of funds from Pool A, and is thus double-accounted.

Could someone (perhaps finance minister Tito Mboweni, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter or judge Dennis Davis) please explain where my thinking is incorrect?

Robert Stone
Linden

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

DENNIS DAVIS: Mboweni’s tax tightrope

With little scope to hike tax, Mboweni’s plan is for Sars to become a whole lot better in collections
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: DA policy document is open for proper ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
PETER BRUCE: Note to the DA: Business is your ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: The tragedy of the Zuma years
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: We can do it again, and quickly
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Like a horror movie — but it’s real
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.