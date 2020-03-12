LETTER: Taxation conundrum

There is one aspect of your excellent articles on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and tax generally (Cover Story and On My Mind, March 5-March 11) that I do not understand.

To simplify, my employer — a company in the private sector — trades, makes a profit and pays tax on that profit.

It also pays VAT and may pay other amounts to the fiscus. That company also pays me and I pay personal income tax and VAT.

Across the whole productive private sector, my employer’s and my taxes finance the public sector, the government. Call this private sector contribution Pool A.

A government employee is paid using the tax of Pool A and in turn pays income tax and VAT — Pool B.

For purposes of calculating the total tax paid to government, the funds of pools A and B are aggregated without differentiation by Sars. But, in fact, the tax in Pool B is merely a reallocation of funds from Pool A, and is thus double-accounted.

Could someone (perhaps finance minister Tito Mboweni, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter or judge Dennis Davis) please explain where my thinking is incorrect?

Robert Stone

Linden

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za