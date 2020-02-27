Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Undignified activity on the bench

27 February 2020 - 05:00
Judge president John Hlophe
The unsavoury spat between senior judges in the Western Cape, featured in "Justice on Trial" (Features, February 20-26), paints an unfavourable picture of judge president John Hlophe.

Hlophe has a record of controversy going back years. In one instance, he was forced to issue a finding in a case involving a pharmaceutical group that was subsequently overturned on appeal. In that particular case he sat with two assessors, one of whom disagreed with the majority decision. In his summing up, Hlophe failed to mention her dissenting opinion.

He was embroiled in another scandal when he apparently addressed an advocate using vulgar language, suggesting the man should "go back to Holland". There was also an allegation that, 12 years back, he tried to influence Constitutional Court judges.

It is no good trying to protect the dignity of the courts when its members fail to maintain the high standards expected of them.

Ted O’Connor
Albertskroon

Losing Hlophe: why justice is on trial

Real estate mogul Jason Rohde’s appeal of his murder sentence is in the spotlight as a battle rages at the Western Cape High Court
Features
1 week ago

