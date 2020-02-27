LETTER: Undignified activity on the bench

The unsavoury spat between senior judges in the Western Cape, featured in "Justice on Trial" (Features, February 20-26), paints an unfavourable picture of judge president John Hlophe.

Hlophe has a record of controversy going back years. In one instance, he was forced to issue a finding in a case involving a pharmaceutical group that was subsequently overturned on appeal. In that particular case he sat with two assessors, one of whom disagreed with the majority decision. In his summing up, Hlophe failed to mention her dissenting opinion.

He was embroiled in another scandal when he apparently addressed an advocate using vulgar language, suggesting the man should "go back to Holland". There was also an allegation that, 12 years back, he tried to influence Constitutional Court judges.

It is no good trying to protect the dignity of the courts when its members fail to maintain the high standards expected of them.

Ted O’Connor

Albertskroon