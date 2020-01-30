Opinion / Letters

LETTER: On the gravy train to the Third World

Beloved Nelson Mandela must be shedding tears in the land of our ancestors, as the nation he struggled to build is systematically and carelessly disassembled

30 January 2020 - 05:00
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa insists SA is not a failed state. Corruption is a critical element when any state slides into political anarchy; solid governance and total accountability cease to exist. Corruption has swallowed SA and its institutions. It has decimated infrastructure, reducing a once prosperous country to a failed state.

Many of our so-called leaders have MBAs in looting and PhDs in lying, while those on the never-ending gravy train have earned diplomas in the art of embezzlement.

The incubation of collapse that began 15 years ago will lead us to become an impoverished Third World state. We are already living in an era of shredded social cohesion. We grimly witness a government becoming overbearing while making inexplicable errors of judgment.

We are in crisis mode. And our visionless leaders are in utter denial.

Farouk Araie
Joburg

LETTER: Why the ANC can’t fix the economy

Sipho Pityana is totally out of touch with reality when you consider his suggestions as to what a recovery plan should include
Opinion
1 week ago

