LETTER: Can’t blame Shrey Viranna for leaving

"NHI Isn’t Why I Left" (Editor’s Note, January 23-29), about the sudden departure of Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Viranna, refers.

Speaking to the FM, Viranna, who previously championed the government’s planned National Health Insurance (NHI), issued the usual platitude that his heart remains in the country, and said his reason for emigrating was to secure a life for his family — like so many other medical professionals planning to leave SA. He is probably being honest in saying NHI was not the motivating factor; there are mounting threats of greater significance facing us, without remedies in sight.

Those who are trying to plan the road ahead are met with fierce resistance by the troglodytes in the ANC and its affiliates, rampaging lawlessness and a dysfunctional police force unable to cope with the crime rate.

Our state-owned enterprises and more than 200 municipalities face collapse; our industrial and commercial base is threatened by a debt-trapped Eskom; and our unemployment lines are lengthening.

So it must be expected that those with young families share Viranna’s fears, and are seeking greener pastures.

Ted O’Connor

Albertskroon