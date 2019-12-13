LETTER: Immigration fuels joblessness

Every financial journal I read has an article somewhere about the unemployment rate, which is seen as a measure of economic policy. The truth is that SA has no control of its borders, and as long as foreigners can pour into the country, the unemployment rate will not improve.

The minister of home affairs says the proposed Border Management Authority Bill has been prompted by a video doing the rounds of a security breach along the Mozambique border.

What a joke.

About 16 years ago, a reporter from The Star undertook a trip by minibus taxi from Joburg to Maputo to experience the conditions at SA borders. He wrote a full-page article, concluding that there was a total lack of control at that border post. People with passports went through the customs office and those without stayed in their seats while the taxi drove around the border post, through the bush.

Today, any traveller between SA and any of our neighbouring states will attest to the fact that bribery is rife. For as little as R200 anybody can pass through any border without trouble.

Passing a new law is not going to solve the problem. It’s no wonder the rate of unemployment in SA never improves.

Paul Steyn

Fourways

