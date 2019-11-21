Opinion / Letters

LETTER: When the Transvaal was a colony

In 1902 both the Transvaal and Orange Free State became British colonies until union in 1910

21 November 2019 - 04:00

In “Down a Dark Track” (Life, November 14-20), David Gorin either has the date wrong by at least 10 years, or he means the Transvaal Colony not the Republic.

The Transvaal (SA) Republic ceased to formally exist at the Treaty of Vereeniging in 1902, when both the Transvaal and Orange Free State became British colonies until union in 1910.

ADH Leishman
By e-mail

BOOKS: Charles van Onselen’s latest work goes down a dark track

The Night Trains etches the lives of millions of people into one’s mind
Life
6 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Andre de Ruyter a shoo-in for ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
‘Wild child’ rand is not likely to tame its ...
Opinion
3.
LUMKILE MONDI: After lip service, a boer from ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NHI leads to limited funding and denial of care, ...
Opinion
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s new ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Does Cyril Ramaphosa even have a plan?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pressure is a privilege for those who run industry

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: If Roper doesn’t like positivity, he can leave

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Population explosion is the problem

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corruption a festering sore for years

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.