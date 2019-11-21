LETTER: When the Transvaal was a colony

In “Down a Dark Track” (Life, November 14-20), David Gorin either has the date wrong by at least 10 years, or he means the Transvaal Colony not the Republic.

The Transvaal (SA) Republic ceased to formally exist at the Treaty of Vereeniging in 1902, when both the Transvaal and Orange Free State became British colonies until union in 1910.

ADH Leishman

By e-mail