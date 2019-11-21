LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa needs vision to save SA

“Investment Pledges — It’s Sort of True” (Editorials, November 14-20) raises doubt about the pledges of R383bn made at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent investment conference: they would be conditional; and there remains a significant shortfall from the promises made last year. It suggests Ramaphosa’s is a voice in the wind.

While the populace supports the president’s efforts in trying to put the country on a recovery path, there are many impediments in the way. His bloated, incompetent cabinet is one. Another is the stalled switch from analogue to digital — and property rights and an economy plagued by union interference (just to name a few).

Our hugely overstaffed and failing state-owned enterprises, and more than 200 municipalities in a state of collapse, weigh heavily on resuscitation.

The road ahead is bumpy, and while the goodwill Ramaphosa is mustering gives hope, he cannot do it alone. He needs the support of the entire ANC. This will give him impetus to successfully combat the unions and the SACP, whose contribution to SA’s development is not worth measuring.

The ruling party needs to follow the mindset of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, whose single-minded vision won us the Web Ellis Cup. But is that asking too much?

Ted O’Connor

Albertskroon