LETTER: Competence must trump colour

The DA should focus on head-hunting competent candidates to hold specific portfolios on local and national level

21 November 2019 - 04:00
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/GALLO IMAGES

As the major opposition party, whether it’s perceived as white or grey, the DA should focus on head-hunting competent candidates to hold specific portfolios on local and national level.

It has the time to do so before the next municipal election. With the right people in the right places, it will be able to formulate practical policies to get SA out of the quagmire it finds itself in courtesy of the ANC.

The folk on the ground, no matter skin colour, tradition or culture, are sick to death of the politics of the day. They couldn’t care less whether a government representative is black or white, as long as he or she does the job. The nation as a whole seeks safety and security, employment, education and health systems that work. Nothing more, nothing less.

The DA must be perceived as an efficient machine without any racial and gender red herrings clogging the cogs, and churn out "products" that are of use to all of SA’s people.

If it fails to do this, the country will be stuck with a fractious party of no use to anyone but itself.

Cliff Buchler
George

TOM EATON: John Steenhuisen — forever Number Two

Every week John Steenhuisen and the DA are more deeply entrenched in the runner-up position
2 days ago

