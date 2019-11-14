LETTER: Does Cyril Ramaphosa even have a plan?

"What Cyril Can Learn From Siya" (Editorials, November 7-13) refers. You say Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had a plan from which he never wavered or deviated doing the recent Rugby World Cup final against England. You then call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to emulate his example, inter alia by dropping members of his cabinet who do not stick to his "game plan". Has the president told you what his "plan" actually is? If so, please pass on the information.

John Kane-Berman

Joburg