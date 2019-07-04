Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAA Pilots’ Association strikes back

The courage of our convictions is not our problem. Rebuilding our airline into something we can all be proud of is

04 July 2019 - 05:00
In "Now call is for SAA board to be ejected" (Fox, June 20-26), Paul Ash takes a swipe at the SAA Pilots’ Association’s recent contemplation of calling a strike, alleging we’d been silent during the Dudu Myeni years.

I wonder whether Mr Ash is one of those people who keeps his headphones on during safety announcements? He clearly hasn’t been paying attention.

We’ve had votes of no confidence, letters of demand, parliamentary agitation, media campaigns and a joint legal effort with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse to have Myeni declared a delinquent director.

We created such a ruckus that, under politically dubious circumstances, our chair was called in by the Hawks, who claimed to be investigating conspiracies to sabotage SAA, and accused him of plotting to sabotage an SAA aircraft.

We face danger every day, Mr Ash. The courage of our convictions is not our problem. Rebuilding our airline into something we can all be proud of is.

Think about unplugging those headphones next time.

Grant Back
SAA Pilots’ Association

