Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Disgusting service

I find it very hard to feel any sympathy for MTN over its Nigerian woes

04 July 2019 - 05:00
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

I find it very hard to feel any sympathy for MTN over its Nigerian woes.

As I have found out in talking to other people, cellphone companies make a lot of promises but are very sluggish to show interest in resolving problems.

I envy their business model. They sell you a phone for R3,500. When it goes faulty in six months — after an automatic download they sent to you — they wash their hands of the problem and send you to the cellphone manufacturer’s agent, which spins all sorts of yarns and offers to repair the phone for 80% of the purchase price.

If my service station sells you a part for your car and it fails, it is my responsibility to deal with the problem with my supplier — not to fob you off by steering you to the supplier.

Quite frankly, it’s disgusting service, but expected in today’s world.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

MTN shares have fully recovered from Nigerian curve balls but work remains

Nigerian authorities shocked the mobile operator in 2018 with demands for a return in dividends and payment of back-taxes
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Perverse opulence amid squalor likely to sink ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Playing with toy trains as SA burns
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Ebrahim Patel joins the crisis ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Bonang Mohale’s legacy of bravery ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ANN CROTTY: Why would anyone become a media owner?
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Related Articles

MTN’s top investor forces board shakeup in push for fewer disputes

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Shakedowns and handshakes in Nigeria

Opinion / Between the Chains

MTN’s Nigeria listing in numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Nigerian government probe into MTN listing baffles the market

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.