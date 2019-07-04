LETTER: Disgusting service

I find it very hard to feel any sympathy for MTN over its Nigerian woes.

As I have found out in talking to other people, cellphone companies make a lot of promises but are very sluggish to show interest in resolving problems.

I envy their business model. They sell you a phone for R3,500. When it goes faulty in six months — after an automatic download they sent to you — they wash their hands of the problem and send you to the cellphone manufacturer’s agent, which spins all sorts of yarns and offers to repair the phone for 80% of the purchase price.

If my service station sells you a part for your car and it fails, it is my responsibility to deal with the problem with my supplier — not to fob you off by steering you to the supplier.

Quite frankly, it’s disgusting service, but expected in today’s world.

Tony Ball

Gillitts