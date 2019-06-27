Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Prepare the best minds for university

The education system needs to be based on elitism: the best minds must be nurtured for university education; other places of learning, such as technical colleges, can produce the artisans who are essential for our manufacturing base

27 June 2019 - 05:00
University of Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
In his column, "Not as Easy as A, B, C" (Between the Chains, June 20-26), Sikonathi Mantshantsha writes about the poor quality of our education structures, which have failed a generation of pupils, and those who indirectly influence SA’s trajectory.

The early years of the ANC government were so full of hope as Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki projected a vision of what was possible.

But according to recent statistics, only 6% of pupils starting school manage to get an undergraduate education. They should consider themselves fortunate, because only 16% of their teachers have the competence to teach at the required standard; a staggering 79% don’t. This provides little inspiration for promising scholars to strive for beckoning horizons.

Education receives the biggest budget allocation — R400bn, covering all general costs — but the money produces a poor return on investment in human capital.

Though it will be anathema to the socialist ANC’s mindset, the education system needs to be based on elitism: the best minds must be nurtured for university education; other places of learning, such as technical colleges, can produce the artisans who are essential for our manufacturing base.

Without this, the country will languish in the backwaters, cadre deployment will continue to halt our growth, and the unemployed will remain a burden on our unsustainable welfare programme.

Ted O’Connor
Albertskroon

