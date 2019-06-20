LETTER: You can’t please everyone, Cyril

From the first time I saw professor Susan Booysen on television, analysing political trends in elections, I’ve been a fan of her incisive comments.

That’s why I fully support her view that President Cyril Ramaphosa must make the proposed ministerial performance agreements public to prove his good intentions (Features, June 6-12). Without that, this will simply become another failed SA promise — one of many examples. It will just vanish, like the National Development Plan.

Talk, of course, is cheap.

I believe the reason democracy may fail is because it is impossible to please everyone all the time. The traditional way is to get consensus from everyone, and not make any enemies along the way. Ramaphosa’s choice of ministers validates this view.

One of the first things he should have done on becoming ANC president was to reverse Jacob Zuma’s promise of free tertiary education. He should have told the country it was not financially possible. But maybe the backbone was not present.

Delaying unpleasant decisions will only make them harder once we have hit rock bottom financially.

Can we get out of the morass? I doubt it.

Tony Ball

Gillitts

