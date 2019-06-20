Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Astute analyst deserves an apology

A year ago Investec analyst Anthony Geard called out Tongaat for poor results, and suggested that Peter Staude’s departure as CEO was long overdue

20 June 2019 - 05:00
Peter Staude, CEO of Tongaat Hulett. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The FM’s recent article by Marc Hasenfuss and column by Rob Rose (Money & Investing, Editorials, June 6-12) regarding Tongaat’s implosion refer.

Neither mentioned that a year ago Investec analyst Anthony Geard called out Tongaat for poor results, and suggested that Peter Staude’s departure as CEO was long overdue.

He was swiftly rebuked by Investec, a large shareholder, shamefully implying he was out of line.

Geard’s commentary has now been vindicated, with the share crashing and being suspended, after financial chaos was revealed at the company. I trust Investec has apologised to its astute analyst.

Paul Wannenburg
Port Elizabeth

ROB ROSE: Wake-up call for cosy auditors club

Auditors rail against the new rule forcing companies to switch audit firms every decade. But a wave of scandals has eroded their argument
Opinion
1 week ago

