Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Visa decisions shoot SA in the foot

An Italian restaurateur — an employer of at least 10 people — being forced to close his business in SA because the department of home affairs refused to renew his son’s work visa, is an example of government policy idiocy

13 June 2019 - 05:00
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Peter Bruce mentioned in a recent Sunday Times column an example of government policy idiocy: an Italian restaurateur — an employer of at least 10 people — being forced to close his business in SA because the department of home affairs refused to renew his son’s work visa.

I live in a region of SA that is much loved by foreigners, many of them German, but also British, Dutch, Swiss and American. Some of them have invested in homes here, a demonstration of faith not shared by all South Africans. One such couple, both surgeons, applied for permanent residence. Home affairs granted the husband this, but not his wife. She is limited to a 90-day visa. Another German homeowner applied for permanent residence nearly three years ago but has had no word of his application’s success, despite repeated inquiries.

People like these are a mainstay of the economy of my town. They use the services of gardeners, housekeepers, letting agents, plumbers, electricians, maintenance men, lawyers, accountants, mechanics, car dealers, restaurants, golf courses and all sorts of businesses that employ people, including shops and supermarkets.

But most of them can do this for 90 days only. What a difference it could make to all they support if their visas were extended to six months, for example. Yet it would seem that the ANC government and home affairs consider them undesirable and make life as difficult as they can for them. They are not seeking SA citizenship and a vote; they simply want to spend their euros here.

John Hinton
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

DAN BROTMAN: I’m not wanted in SA

Home affairs’ policy of effectively deterring skilled immigration comes at a great cost to SA. Why doesn’t the business community speak ...
Opinion
11 months ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: EFF on terms as courts say ‘no more’
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why won’t Cyril play his Ace?
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: MPs are steeped in the ...
Opinion
4.
RUSSELL LAMBERTI: Ace’s quantitative teasing and ...
Opinion / On My Mind
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Time to flush out the Ace
Opinion / Between the Chains

Related Articles

‘Red tape’ and crime are keeping tourists away, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Economy

Derek Hanekom calls for free movement of Africans to lift tourism

National

SA does entrepreneurs like us no favours

Opinion

Western Cape will fight antitourism ‘Airbnb bill’

National

SA business lobby to challenge proposed law to regulate Airbnb

Business

Revamped Sun City’s value drops by R306m

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Govt must wake up on e-visas

National

Parliament wants review of VFS Global’s visa contract

National

Tourism is ready to go — if only travel regulations were too

Opinion

Poor planning stifles SA tourism

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.