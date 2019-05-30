LETTER: Editorial on DA is grossly inaccurate

As much as we all should support President Cyril Ramaphosa in his new crusade to punish the looters and kick-start the economy, we should also give credit where it is due: the DA, as published in your magazine, has the best plans for the economy and creating jobs; it is leading the campaign to get rid of an incompetent public protector; it led the charge to get Jacob Zuma’s charges reinstated; and it has laid criminal charges against Ace Magashule, to name a few of its endeavours. To focus on Helen Zille’s tweet because it is not politically correct to criticise anyone black is as bad as allowing Julius Malema to continue making virulent anti-white statements. And nothing happens to him?

Here is an important question: what percentage of your total readership is black? What are you doing to increase your black readership to spread the news about the sensible courses of action required to grow the economy, as advanced by some excellent black journalists writing for your magazine, who I won’t name, to protect them from being called supporters of "white monopoly capital"?

Paul McNaughton

By e-mail

