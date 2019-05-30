Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Editorial on DA is grossly inaccurate

How is it that when the ANC loses 5% in the election and the DA loses 1.8%, it is imploding?

30 May 2019 - 05:00
DA members seen at the party's manifesto launch in Johannesburg. Picture: GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
I believe the FM has an important duty in SA: to report financial and economic news in an unbiased fashion; to hold everyone involved in the economy of the country accountable; and to offer the best economic choices for growing the economy and creating jobs.

Your leader on the DA (Editorials, May 23-29), stating that the DA is an "imploding organisation" is grossly inaccurate — how is it that when the ANC loses 5% in the election and the DA loses 1.8%, it is imploding?

As much as we all should support President Cyril Ramaphosa in his new crusade to punish the looters and kick-start the economy, we should also give credit where it is due: the DA, as published in your magazine, has the best plans for the economy and creating jobs; it is leading the campaign to get rid of an incompetent public protector; it led the charge to get Jacob Zuma’s charges reinstated; and it has laid criminal charges against Ace Magashule, to name a few of its endeavours. To focus on Helen Zille’s tweet because it is not politically correct to criticise anyone black is as bad as allowing Julius Malema to continue making virulent anti-white statements. And nothing happens to him?

Here is an important question: what percentage of your total readership is black? What are you doing to increase your black readership to spread the news about the sensible courses of action required to grow the economy, as advanced by some excellent black journalists writing for your magazine, who I won’t name, to protect them from being called supporters of "white monopoly capital"?

Paul McNaughton
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

EDITORIAL: The DA’s toxic Twitter

The party shows why it deserves little sympathy – or support
