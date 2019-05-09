LETTER: Let’s get serious about recycling

For the past five years I have been involved in an environmental management project that includes waste management. I’m troubled by the government’s approach, which is reactive rather than proactive.

Second, some grocery stores charge 50c for a plastic bag, and I believe a levy of R2.50 is charged every time a new tyre is put on a car. This is funding to help the Recycling & Economic Development Initiative of SA manage used tyres in an environmentally friendly manner.

I have been wondering what the missing link is in our circular economy. Anton Hanekom (Letters, April 25-May 1) points it out. But the challenge remains outrageous: the length and breadth of the country is still littered with plastic, bottles, beverage cans, papers, disposable nappies and so on.

As the country grapples with the high unemployment rate, isn’t it time to aggressively embark on making the circular economy a reality?

Hanekom says the levy on plastic amounts to an estimated R2bn. But this money is not keeping the wheel of recycling turning.

My basic plea to the government is to take environmental issues seriously before it is too late.

We cannot change the past, but we can influence the future by doing all we can to push the circular economy.

The situation demands that we reach common ground for multiple purposes: environmental protection, conservation of biodiversity, social upliftment, beautiful landscapes, economic gains and healthy recreational spaces.

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba

Vryheid