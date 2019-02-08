Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The pros and cons of cash bribes

One can but hope that advocate Shamila Batohi will demonstrate her bite on some easily caught fish

08 February 2019 - 12:43
New national director of public prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi. Picture: MASI LOSI
New national director of public prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi. Picture: MASI LOSI

Once advocate Shamila Batohi has secured her position and become the top "great white shark" of the National Prosecuting Authority (Features, January 31-February 6), one can but hope that she will demonstrate her bite on some easily caught fish.

I suggest the easily followed paper and bank account trail of the great VBS bank heist, as provided by the National Treasury investigation, as a good start. The startling revelations surrounding the Bosasa cesspit of corruption will be very hard to prove (unless the various witnesses in the state capture inquiry have supporting documentation not revealed to the public), as the payments appear largely to have been made in cash and so will require extensive life-style audits of the alleged recipients.

Robert Stone
Joburg

Shamila Batohi dives into the NPA ‘shark tank’

Batohi becomes head of NPA — an organisation riven by factionalism and corruption, compromised by politics, and hamstrung by lack of resources
Features
8 days ago

