LETTER: Time to ground this waste of money

"Time to Crash?" (Cover Story, January 17) refers. The question is: what benefit do the vast majority of South Africans derive from SAA? The answer is very little, if anything.

The next question is: why does the government persistently use taxpayers’ money to keep it afloat? The only (cynical) answer I can come up with is that it’s another way for politicians to get free flights for themselves and their cronies.

Perhaps it is time to put an end to this waste of my money and use it more constructively to assist the majority in the country.

Nigel Fitton

Joburg