LETTER: A workable solution for creating employment

Many government plans for creating employment seem to have little substance or chance of lasting success, with powerful labour unions frustrating most initiatives. SA has plenty of management skills, but a disenchanted and strongly unionised labour force.

I support "worker relocation" — a long-term strategy to give independence to workers. This will empower and encourage enterprising and motivated individuals, while circumventing the unions.

The factory is a convenient place for co-dependent manufacture, where employers can control workers and machines. But employers are generally not too concerned about workers’ plight in getting to and from work. The time, effort and money "wasted" on commuting is a burden for every working individual and adds to the cost of business.

Management needs to make an assessment of the repetitive and semiskilled tasks its workers carry out, and decide how many of these could be done at workers’ homes, or nearby.

To encourage management to find alternatives to the traditional factory and office set-up, workers should record their travelling time and costs to determine the value of this "waste". Theoretically, if they worked from home, the wage bill could be reduced by this "waste" factor.

If employers relocate some workers and save some of this "waste", they will have a proportionate reduction in union issues and save on factory overheads.

A less obvious benefit will be for workers, who will be better able to regulate their time of work and control output. This empowerment could have significant psychological effects. This transformation of human capital and skills to townships is natural, progressive and sustainable.

There is nothing new in "skills relocation" and "piece work" — but it needs a structured approach that offers improved working conditions and the opportunity to improve earnings. Pioneering any scheme is challenging, but if businesses are able to improve their bottom line or outperform competitors in this way, the initiative will gain momentum.

As the number of participants increases, better ways of doing business will evolve.

Harvey Downes

Table View