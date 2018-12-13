LETTER: With respect, look around you Adrian

Hi Adrian. Thank you for your reply, "Positively Realistic" (On My Mind, December 6-12), to my letter in the FM of November 22-28. I hope you accept my candid reply in the right spirit.

I sincerely believe that, given your position as a respected businessperson, you would have had more credibility if you had used your voice to tackle the government on things like the economy tanking, the retail sector idling, crime, the burgeoning birth rate, anarchy, corruption, and unfriendly investor policies with mixed messages.

Sugarcoating the positives and ignoring the negatives is like saying after a hijack: "At least I am alive."

With my full respect, I suggest you read the FM every week to get a no-holds-barred insight on where Brand SA is heading.

Tony Ball

Gillitts