LETTER: Why Mmusi Maimane does deserve the FNF’s freedom award

Of course, these claims are nothing but exaggerated nonsense coming from an individual who appears to believe that he has some ordained authority to determine what is liberal and what isn’t.

To criticise an award recipient by simply highlighting few and far between aspects of their discourse and without considering their full contribution to their field can only be described as either mischievous or myopic.

However, it is important to note that criticism levelled against award recipients is nothing new. A famous case that comes to mind is in 2015 when the EFF released a statement claiming that FW de Klerk “doesn’t deserve” the Nobel Peace Prize he was awarded together with former president Nelson Mandela in 1993. Like Van Onselen, the EFF’s claims were bizarre and didn’t warrant as little as a letter of receipt from the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

After finally reading Van Onselen’s essay-styled tirade, I was left wondering if he was referring to some imaginative figure or the Mmusi Maimane millions of South Africans know. The Mmusi Maimane who inspired hope upon his resounding victory in the DA’s 2015 congress and his 2018 unopposed re-election as DA leader.

In response to Van Onselen, I aim to answer the simple question that is proving to be too elusive and difficult for him to fathom: Why Maimane deserves FNF’s freedom award.

I begin with an ironic point of departure. I’m in agreement with Van Onselen’s account of the FNF’s African Freedom Award. He writes: “Awards such as this should be there to honour, encourage and reward liberals and to inspire others to live up to their example.” However, Van Onselen’s articulation suggests that Maimane’s values are the antithesis to liberal values and that he is thus not worthy of the honour.

He continues by making condescending remarks, asserting that such awards should be handed out with “care” and “consideration”. To put it boldly, according to van Onselen, the FNF was reckless and thoughtless for handing the award to Maimane. Such a view not only exposes Van Onselen as an aspirant “liberal god” but a petty pseudo commentator. In my response, I will only focus to the themes which I felt were marginally worth a reply. The ones I’ve left behind are by no means a concession but rather a circumvention of pure and utter nonsense.

Why Maimane?

Van Onselen’s critique is inspired by tactics ripped straight of the EFF’s play book. He begins by pointing to the “other” by arguing that “there are many others, life-long advocates for the liberal cause, who have achieved far more for freedom, over a far longer period, than Maimane has”. Like the EFF, Van Onselen struggles to reconcile himself with a set of realities: a) You’ll hardly find a situation where everyone will be satisfied with a decision, b) There will always be someone or something “more deserving” and c) When your favoured doesn’t emerge victorious, it isn’t to say that the one that did, isn’t deserving.

Perhaps it would be more prudent to refresh his selectively impaired memory. As the leader of the official opposition, Maimane made history in 2016 by leading the DA to victory, albeit in coalitions, in metros and municipalities where many thought the ANC would “rule until Jesus came back”.

At the dawn of his second term as DA leader, Maimane’s blue wave has seen a resurgence of its ancillary structures, particularly the DA Youth, which is now at the forefront in advancing the plight of young people in SA. He might not break Van Onselen’s “liberal Richter scale” but Maimane is a relentless issue driver, an honest and hardworking politician who deserves every award that comes his way.

Currently, Maimane is engaged in a ground breaking election campaign for the DA — #OneSouthAfrica4All. Under his firm stewardship, the DA is the only party making an offer to unite all South Africans. An offer that would see a DA national government create an enabling environment for a market-based economy to thrive. To build a country that is safe, underpinned by the values of the rule of law and constitutionalism. If this isn’t worthy of an award, then nothing is.

Populist ignorance

So bored was Van Onselen — perhaps a sign that the IRR isn’t keeping him busy enough — that he decided to play Twitter detective, scrolling down Maimane’s timeline all the way to November 16 2016. In this section, his imagination ran ever wild. He claims that Maimane is a “populist” after tweeting a meme-inspired comment to convey an important message following the #coffincase that shook South Africans. He brands Maimane’s tweet as populism.

The delirium doesn’t end there. He points to Maimane’s supposed aversion of the LGBTQI+ community. He fails dismally to provide any context and background to Maimane’s beliefs and his current project. A project of looking beyond one’s race, gender, sexuality, religion, faith or otherwise as a measure of one’s belonging in SA. Summed up: When Maimane says he’s working to build “One SA for All”, he means just that. Building an inclusive country for all.

He wraps up this particular section with the void DA membership of the now-convicted criminal King Dalindyebo. He fails to mention that his membership was rescinded following his conviction. His failure to opine honestly and with due consideration of all facts exposes Van Onselen’s deeply concerning DA obsession and his hate for Maimane.

Immigration and fear

Van Onselen’s DA obsession and distaste of its leader, Maimane, forced him to thumb-suck yet another false argument to misrepresent a DA policy position. Inspired once again by EFF-esque propaganda, Van Onselen managed to stitch together a narrative that the DA’s position on securing SA’s borders is “right-wing.” Of course he didn’t mention the fact that the DA fought the then home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s disastrous visa regulations that held SA’s tourism sector at a vice grip, strangling any hopes of growth.

The DA was and in fact remains the only party that advocates for ease of access into SA by those who come for anything from leisure to seeking to make Mzantsi their new home. Van Onselen’s right-wing accusation against the DA comes after the party called for better control and management of our borders. Any country that takes itself seriously and wants to maintain the integrity of its sovereignty must be able to monitor and have full control over its borders. Van Onselen’s new found love for the EFF’s policy of a borderless “United States of Africa” proves once again the lengths he’s prepared go to just to disagree with Maimane and keep his wild fire of hate burning.

Conclusion

The FNF couldn’t have taken a better decision than handing the 2018 African Freedom Award to Maimane. His contribution to SA’s political landscape and the liberal discourse is there for everyone to see except for those who abuse themselves by wearing political “horse blinders” guised as political correctness and “true” liberalism.

Lest we waste anymore of our precious time on figures like Van Onselen, the truth is, he has an obsession with the DA. He believes, much like the EFF does on matters pertaining to land and the economy, that he has the moral high ground on liberalism and policy. His relentless misrepresentation of DA policy positions and on Maimane is reminiscent of EFF propaganda, only this time, from a pseudo “independent” commentator.

Neo Mkwane

Western Cape chair of the DA Student Organisation and a public policy scholar