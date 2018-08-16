OBITUARY: Stafford Thomas was not a run-of-the-mill journalist

Award-winning FM financial writer Stafford Thomas passed away suddenly last Friday. Stafford was a relative latecomer to financial journalism, having previously worked in the financial services sector — most notably a nine-year stint as a senior portfolio manager at Sanlam during the fractious decade between the late-1980s and mid-1990s. Stafford joined the FM in the late-1990s and, barring a short stint at rival Finweek, had worked for the publication for close on two decades. He will be remembered for his meticulous attention to detail in his stories, and his insistence on getting to know executives and understand their respective businesses before committing any words to paper.

One executive says Stafford was not a run-of-the-mill journalist. "He was never looking for that 30-second sound bite. He was reflective, thoughtful and incredibly switched-on. He understood the issues well and was always looking for a theme. You just don’t get many journalists like that any more."

Stafford had an encyclopaedic knowledge of the equity and bond markets — and could recall events at companies that most journalists had long forgotten. Older colleagues will recall that Stafford initially worked in an anteroom in the old FM office in Wale Street in Cape Town, where he would hold court in an atmosphere thick with smoke — sports reporters, messengers, advertising executives and other acolytes paying close attention to his musings on investing.

In his latter years Stafford relocated to Laingsburg. Though far removed from the financial centres, Stafford stayed on top of his game and continued to feature strongly in the various awards that are bestowed on financial journalists. Colleagues, particularly the commissioning editors and subeditors, will sorely miss Stafford, not only because of his incredible productivity, reassuring reliability and high-quality copy — but also for his colourful daily report of life out in the sticks. The FM offers its sincere condolences to Stafford’s family.