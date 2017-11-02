Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clever thinking, Discovery Bank

02 November 2017 - 06:28
Discovery building in Sandton. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Discovery building in Sandton. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Your otherwise excellent article on Discovery’s new bank neglected to mention the real strength of the company’s business model: risk consolidation.

By integrating health insurance, life insurance and short-term insurance, Discovery has a holistic view of a client’s risk profile, which can then be accurately priced. This means lower premiums and, thanks to the use of behavioural economics, a steady stream of rewards for good-risk behaviour.

What will be inside Adrian Gore's new bank

Discovery Bank is set to compete head-on with SA’s big four banks by using its expertise in ‘behavioural economics’, based on its ...
Features
7 days ago

This is a win-win scenario for clients and the company, and is at the heart of Discovery’s continuing success, both in SA and abroad. The new bank promises to take this thinking to a new level.

It’s true that people don’t easily switch banks, but that’s probably because one bank is pretty much like any other, so there’s no real incentive. However, switching to Discovery’s new bank holds out the possibility of something radically different and improved. And switching would be even easier for Discovery’s existing clients, as they already know the company.

Expect major disruption.

Robert Gentle
Honeydew

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Makwakwa's return to Sars is as legit ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
XOLISA PHILLIP: Mcebisi Jonas fears that the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SA plays cheerleader as neighbour Mugabe sets his ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Parched Cape runs out of time
Opinion / Editorials
5.
The lowest carbon emitter? No, it’s not, Mr ...
Opinion

Related Articles

HILARY JOFFE: Three nifty new names can only be good for banking sector
Opinion / Columnists

There’s a new player in SA’s banking as Discovery gets its licence to bank
Companies / Financial Services

NEWS ANALYSIS: The new digital bank on the block
Money & Investing

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.