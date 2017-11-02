LETTER: Accountability and trust now vital

In his medium-term budget policy statement finance minister Malusi Gigaba was mindful of reiterating government’s commitment to critical issues such as inclusive growth and job creation. But he kicked the can down the road when it came to articulating decisive actions.

No-one, not even the investment community, can fault SA on devising and articulating credible plans for economic growth.

But now it’s time to win this community’s trust by walking the walk.

When it comes to some of the numbers that contribute to our fiscal diagnosis, there is legitimate reason for concern. And we need look no further than the gross debt-to-GDP ratio.