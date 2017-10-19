Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We needs a crackdown on illegal Sim cards

19 October 2017 - 05:40

It’s high time that the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) investigates the free distribution of Sim cards at taxi ranks, train stations and in malls by people purporting to be agents of the cell network operators.

The strange thing is that these so-called agents have no proof of identification. This practice is especially rife in townships and city centres, where unsuspecting folks are targeted.

What’s more worrying is that these Sim cards are distributed without the prospective subscribers being preregistered. The practice violates the law that seeks to counter crimes committed with the use of unregistered Sim cards.

It’s safe to say that both Icasa and network operators are sleeping on the job. They allow Sim cards to be issued without the subscriber’s particulars validated, as required by law.

With risks rising in unauthorised debit orders and credit card scams due to criminals going digital, network operators need to be fined for this malpractice.

It’s common knowledge that criminals can easily commit crimes with unregistered Sim cards using another person’s identification. This poses a risk to national security, given that there are undocumented people living in SA.

I had a horrifying experience in which someone was using my lapsed contract cellphone number as his daytime contact for fraudulent purposes. This serial offender managed to acquire a credit card from FNB. The bank couldn’t locate a copy of the agreement concluded between parties, despite a diligent search being carried out.

It’s a sad indictment of wickedness in society. At the heart of this is the weakness of the rule of law, which allows for impunity.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
XOLISA PHILLIP: ANC top six share blame for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s self-serving reshuffle
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Catastrophic jobless rate warrants institution of ...
Opinion
4.
Audit firms lay low lest they too get tagged for ...
Opinion
5.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Be paranoid. Very paranoid
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.