LETTER: Double duties on Echo Polska dividend

It appears Echo Polska’s dividend on September 26 was subjected twice to SA’s dividend withholding tax. Here’s what the JSE had to say, on the date of payment: "We will not be processing any reversals for the local tax processed on the EPP [Echo Polska Properties] dividend. We are awaiting feedback from the sponsor to provide clarity on the correct tax treatment."

Well, I respectfully suggest that the correct tax treatment is to deduct the tax only once. Two weeks later there was no apparent progress.

I would be interested to know who gets the use of this little stash of other people’s money while the JSE sits on its hands.

John Richards

Noordhoek