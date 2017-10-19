Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Double duties on Echo Polska dividend

19 October 2017 - 05:40
Picture: ISTOCK

It appears Echo Polska’s dividend on September 26 was subjected twice to SA’s dividend withholding tax. Here’s what the JSE had to say, on the date of payment: "We will not be processing any reversals for the local tax processed on the EPP [Echo Polska Properties] dividend. We are awaiting feedback from the sponsor to provide clarity on the correct tax treatment."

Well, I respectfully suggest that the correct tax treatment is to deduct the tax only once. Two weeks later there was no apparent progress.

I would be interested to know who gets the use of this little stash of other people’s money while the JSE sits on its hands.

John Richards

Noordhoek

