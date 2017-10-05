What you said online ...

What Financial Mail readers are saying about our stories.

Disaster-ridden SA Airways would do well to imitate Emirates, which is state owned but run on a commercial basis without government support.

I returned from London to Cape Town on British Airways, sitting at the back of the plane. Dismal, to say the least! It is obviously capitalising on the monopoly. Many committed South Africans are being compromised by our incompetent, corrupt government in so many ways. Andrew Gunn

SA is no longer tops in Africa.

It was bound to happen. The world is talking about the fourth industrial revolution. Our president is talking about ghosts and witches. We are doomed. Kgomotso Mogodiri

Fingers crossed for Sasol’s BEE deal 2.0. The lawyers and advisers collected their fees 10 years ago, but investors have not received a cent.

Because of this, my shares dropped R100. Thanks! David Leviton

On the Financial Mail’s annual MBA survey:

This is all relative. Henley Business School ranks highly on the international front, where the local schools do not even feature. In fact, who would want a local MBA, from a reputational point of view, against an internationally accredited and top-ranked MBA where the content is globally relevant? Francois Vanessa Malan

I’d rather get a chartered financial analyst qualification. MBAs have become commonplace and narrow in their curricula. Sabelo Malombo Mlamborghini