LETTERS: Bain: a confusion of names

Ann Crotty’s column Boardroom Tails (August 31-September 6) took a stab at consultants, calling for greater insight and transparency into their fees.

Given the current state of affairs in SA, there is no issue with raising the flag on questionable or unethical behaviour and practices. The media have been doing much more than their bit on this front.

But broad, sweeping statements about an entire industry should not be made — to do so is short-sighted and disingenuous.