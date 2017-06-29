Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Aspen played cost-cutting role

29 June 2017 - 22:07
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

In 1997 my partner and I began buying antiretrovirals to save his life. At that time, the cost was about R6,000/month and there was no assistance from medical aid. Fortunately, he was a chemical engineer and I was a chartered accountant.

We now pay in the region of R400/month and his health is fine.

Aspen was absolutely instrumental in bringing down the cost of the medication.

I am no expert when it comes to medication or politics, but I have always felt that when it comes to all things South African, Europe seems to have a chip on its shoulder!

I am aware that this is just my opinion, but your recent article on Aspen made me think that perhaps there could be some truth to this.

Hilton Davis via e-mail

