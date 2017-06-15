What you said online ...

With his reputation torn to shreds by the e-mail leaks, Ben Ngubane quits as Eskom chairman.

It’s long overdue. He should have done that a long time ago. In fact, he should have been fired. I hope he is charged, along with [former Eskom CEO] Brian Molefe. All seemingly corrupt people are finding it difficult to hold onto their positions. Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been shown the door at the SABC. Can we conclude that our country is making corrections? Who will next resign or be fired? Something good is coming. I hope those secret e-mails speed up the process of making people resign, even the ministers in parliament. Prison will welcome them warmly. Themba M Chonco