LETTER: The poor are neglected as the rich line their pockets

25 May 2017 - 08:54
Fuelling the fire: Residents of Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, during a protest on housing. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Charmaine Booysens of Zozo Park has every reason to feel angry and forgotten. It’s the fault of the ANC, which has for more than 20 years consistently failed to address the needs of the poor, while lining the pockets of the "connected" and already rich. Brian Molefe is only the most recent ANC insider to hit the headlines for corrupt and amoral actions. R30m for 18 months of work!

And yet, the people of Zozo Park have the energy to go into the street and burn tyres, but not the time to clear away the bushes surrounding the nearby portable toilet that they use.

Robert Stone

Linden

