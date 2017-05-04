What you said online

The rand is rallying in the midst of a grave political crisis, confounding many of the experts who expected a disaster after Pravin Gordhan’s axing. What is happening?

Market correction, nothing else. The laws of supply and demand will prevail in any market. Remember the SA interest rate is higher and the Fed’s rate hike outlook is out of the picture. Nobody knows what will happen next in the US with Donald Trump’s policies — he comes with harsh blows for US trading partners. On the other side, the rand is close to commodities. Look at gold and oil prices and you will get the answer. There is no mystery here - Mncedi Siwella

[It’s] still a joke. There was a time [when] the rand was stronger than the US dollar - Patrick Cannell

They’re getting used to the fact that you cannot bully the SA economy any more - Ayanda Makhubo