What you said online

04 May 2017 - 21:39
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

While there are activities galore at Pick n Pay, the lack of sales growth has analysts concerned.

[It is] the supermarket with the smelliest meat section in the country ... It certainly does not inspire one to shop there - Francoise Hannah Phillips

Why Pick n Pay lags Shoprite

Activity galore at Pick n Pay but lack of sales growth has analysts concerned
Money & Investing
7 days ago

Facing a flurry of scandals, the game is up for Eskom’s acting CEO, Matshela Koko.

It is great to bring this to public attention. However, when are these [people] going to be held accountable and brought to book? If this were any other country, we should have brought a class-action suit against [them] - TC Chetty

I wonder why these parastatals and state departments keep putting compromised individuals into such high-profile positions! We have Khomotso Phahlane as the acting police commissioner. Ever since he was appointed, his tenure has been clouded with controversy after controversy. Brian Molefe left [Eskom] under a cloud involving state capture. It seems one tsotsi fills the void left by another! -Ernie Gasela

EDITORIAL: This scandal should be the end for Koko

Surely even his most optimistic supporter must by now realise the game is up for Eskom’s acting CEO, Matshela Koko
Opinion
7 days ago

The rand is rallying in the midst of a grave political crisis, confounding many of the experts who expected a disaster after Pravin Gordhan’s axing. What is happening?

Market correction, nothing else. The laws of supply and demand will prevail in any market. Remember the SA interest rate is higher and the Fed’s rate hike outlook is out of the picture. Nobody knows what will happen next in the US with Donald Trump’s policies — he comes with harsh blows for US trading partners. On the other side, the rand is close to commodities. Look at gold and oil prices and you will get the answer. There is no mystery here - Mncedi Siwella

[It’s] still a joke. There was a time [when] the rand was stronger than the US dollar - Patrick Cannell

They’re getting used to the fact that you cannot bully the SA economy any more - Ayanda Makhubo

The mystery of the stronger rand

The rand is rallying in the midst of a grave political crisis, confounding many of the experts who expected a disaster after Pravin Gordhan’s axing. ...
Features
13 days ago

On why business execs iced finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

The man is a ... Zupta-beholden waste of fresh air. He needs to be shunned. We must not in any way accept this. They are hoping the capture of treasury will blow over. Never! - Andrew Pienaar

ROB ROSE: Why execs iced Gigaba

CEOs draw a line in the sand — there’s no point spending time on growth plans if Zuma is simply going to sabotage it all
Opinion
8 days ago

With the weather cooling, we give you a list of seven kinds of hot chocolate.

Please save Mother Earth as she is the only one in the universe that produces chocolate! - Pulé Vleisie Beneke

For your winter hit list: Chocoloza

Seven kinds of hot chocolate. Yes, you read right — seven!
Life
13 days ago

Jacob Zuma has made a career out of ratcheting up the notion that he is the target of a thousand conspiracies.

All the people in the world will be disappointed when the ANC is gone because they’ll have nothing to laugh at any more - Eric Goodwin

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Zuma, king of victims

The president has made a career out of ratcheting up the notion that he is the target of a thousand conspiracies. His supporters have sought to ...
Features
10 days ago

