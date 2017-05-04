Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘Working together’ never works

Trying to work with Zuma Inc or any of his minions is going to get you nowhere

04 May 2017 - 21:32
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: THE TIMES
Your column by Rob Rose, "Why execs iced Gigaba", refers.

Here is a message to the CEO Initiative and Business Leadership SA: stop wasting your time and your shareholders’ money by engaging with President Jacob Zuma and his Malusi Gigaba messenger. This Zuma-led ANC government is going to ruin it for all of us.

These ANC guys you are trying to work with wear red socks, are card-carrying members of the Communist Party and own obsolete copies of Das Kapital. So stop wasting shareholder money and get on with fighting this nationalist-Marxist dog’s breakfast ideology. This is an ideological war. Google "appeasement" and see where that got Neville Chamberlain in 1938.

Trying to work with Zuma Inc or any of his minions is going to get you nowhere. There can be no business as usual for the CEO Initiative and Business Leadership SA. Tell Zuma and his stooge Gigaba that there is no common ground between the ANC’s economic ideology and how the world works.

Robert Breyer
Llandudno, Cape Town

