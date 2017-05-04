LETTER: ‘Working together’ never works

These ANC guys you are trying to work with wear red socks, are card-carrying members of the Communist Party and own obsolete copies of Das Kapital. So stop wasting shareholder money and get on with fighting this nationalist-Marxist dog’s breakfast ideology. This is an ideological war. Google "appeasement" and see where that got Neville Chamberlain in 1938.

Trying to work with Zuma Inc or any of his minions is going to get you nowhere. There can be no business as usual for the CEO Initiative and Business Leadership SA. Tell Zuma and his stooge Gigaba that there is no common ground between the ANC’s economic ideology and how the world works.

Robert Breyer

Llandudno, Cape Town