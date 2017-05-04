Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Media should ask tough questions

We are far too polite and lenient, and back down too soon when interviewees duck and dive after being asked awkward questions

04 May 2017 - 21:38
The interview with Pravin Gordhan broadcast by news channel CNN was an object lesson for our journalists on how to question politicians. We are far too polite and lenient, and back down too soon when interviewees (like Gwede Mantashe) duck and dive after being asked awkward questions.

It was noticeable how the CNN interviewer kept putting the same questions over and over (from different angles) regarding the state of the ANC and how Gordhan felt about President Jacob Zuma and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa. She refused to be sidetracked and managed to get near to the answers she was after.

It’s time for our media people to become tough and get our politicos sweating instead of allowing them to get away with vague and snide answers.

Cliff Buchler,George

