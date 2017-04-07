LETTER: Taking liberties

The comment that Liberty’s client base and sales force are largely white and losing ground to Discovery Life is also questionable. I am sure Discovery’s sale force is every bit as white as Liberty’s, so why is it not having similar problems? Liberty as recently as last year in a radio commercial claimed to be the biggest writer of life insurance in the local market. Obviously this was poor business selection and it was not properly managed.

The editorial comments appear to be excuses for poor performance. Liberty has been an underperformer for several years and always has some story for letting shareholders down. This continued poor performance can be gauged by the Liberty share price movement over the past 10 years, which has been way below that of its competitors.

The final paragraph, which suggests Liberty shareholders should not give up as the CEO has a road map for the future, is cold comfort. The concern is whether there will be a Liberty in the future. Based on recent performance, one must fear not.

Time at Liberty would be better spent by the board asking hard questions of its executive, which must be held accountable, and finding solutions to getting a once-great company back on track.

R Jodesvia e-mail