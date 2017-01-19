Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SABC probe brings some hope

19 January 2017 - 06:26 AM
Communications minister Faith Muthambi at the parliamentary committee inquiry into the SABC. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
The parliamentary ad hoc committee probing the SABC has done SA an immense favour.

It has confirmed once and for all that government, by way of its ministries and puppets in public institutions, is totally inept and unfit to govern.

Communications minister Faith Muthambi put up a pathetic show, spending most of the time liaising with her consultants with one object in view: to wriggle out of taking full responsibility for the chaos at the public broadcaster. As for SABC board chairman Mbulaheni Maguvhe, he was, by his own admission, unaware of the serious financial and governing shenanigans that were taking place right under his nose. Unbelievable stuff.

The chairman and members of the ad hoc committee (including the ANC delegates) must be congratulated on doing a splendid job.

They have given new hope that somehow (despite the ANC) our democracy is still alive and well.

Their report is sure to blow the lid off the corrupt ANC cauldron.

Cliff Buchler
George

