What you said online ...

12 January 2017 - 09:01 AM
The 66ha Vygekraal Estate near the Robberg Nature Reserve close to Plettenberg Bay comes complete with its own stone castle. It is perched high on a cliff top and has majestic ocean views. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 66ha Vygekraal Estate near the Robberg Nature Reserve close to Plettenberg Bay comes complete with its own stone castle. It is perched high on a cliff top and has majestic ocean views. Picture: SUPPLIED

The many factors conspiring against infrastructure spending do not bode well for SA’s listed construction players.

In my view our economy is going to be anaemic at best with a strong possibility of a deep recession over the next two to three years leading to the general election. People have underestimated the Jacob Zuma faction’s hold over government. If Zuma gets re-elected as the ANC president this year it will trigger a major crisis — Marcus Visser

Construction: Hostage to poor planning

Money & Investing
28 days ago

Public works will spend R4bn procuring private leases from landlords in 2016/2017.

As long as measures are put in place to combat fronting and ensure that corruption does not siphon away a huge chunk of that R4bn, then we can talk! — Manare Meso

Property: Levelling the field

Features
6 days ago

Tourists who come from colder countries to SA for the summer could bring greater benefits to the country if they were allowed to stay longer.

That is why SA is going for Africa-wide no border control and free movement. All the economic migrants will be flocking to SA — Tadzio Magalhaes

Tourism: Flight of swallows

Features
9 days ago

Zanu-PF, headed by Robert Mugabe (93) has been battered by internal strife and a failing economy. But none of that will stop Mugabe from contesting elections in 2018.

And yet they keep him in "power". [It’s] no different in SA with ANC supporters. Don’t complain if you are the actual problem! — Riaan Smit

A hopeless president stuck in the seventh century — John Hendrick

Zimbabwe economy: A never-ending story

Features
28 days ago

Development of a local fuel-cell industry requires more funding, government support and lifting of regulatory barriers if it is going to grow enough to make a difference to platinum demand.

A golden opportunity for beneficiation ... and what is government doing about it? Nothing! — Peter Vickery

Fuel cells: We don’t have liftoff

Features
13 days ago

This year will define the direction that the ANC takes as it hosts three crucial conferences, one of which is to choose a new leader.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is out. No more [people] from the Zuma clan — Liebe Dich Non

Not forgetting that [Jacob Zuma] also faces many high court decisions this year — Thomas K Soko

SA in 2017: The year of politicking dangerously

Features
16 days ago

If you happen to be castle-hunting in the millionaires’ playground of Plettenberg Bay, there is one on the market for R75m (pictured).

The first thing to do is knock it down and build something pretty and harmonious with the environment — David Nightingale

It’s hideous. Why on earth would anyone pay that much for that monstrosity? — Armandt Wayne Gardner

Hot Property: Plettenberg Bay castle for R75m

News & Fox
22 days ago

