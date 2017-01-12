What you said online ...
The many factors conspiring against infrastructure spending do not bode well for SA’s listed construction players.
In my view our economy is going to be anaemic at best with a strong possibility of a deep recession over the next two to three years leading to the general election. People have underestimated the Jacob Zuma faction’s hold over government. If Zuma gets re-elected as the ANC president this year it will trigger a major crisis — Marcus Visser
Public works will spend R4bn procuring private leases from landlords in 2016/2017.
As long as measures are put in place to combat fronting and ensure that corruption does not siphon away a huge chunk of that R4bn, then we can talk! — Manare Meso
Tourists who come from colder countries to SA for the summer could bring greater benefits to the country if they were allowed to stay longer.
That is why SA is going for Africa-wide no border control and free movement. All the economic migrants will be flocking to SA — Tadzio Magalhaes
Zanu-PF, headed by Robert Mugabe (93) has been battered by internal strife and a failing economy. But none of that will stop Mugabe from contesting elections in 2018.
And yet they keep him in "power". [It’s] no different in SA with ANC supporters. Don’t complain if you are the actual problem! — Riaan Smit
A hopeless president stuck in the seventh century — John Hendrick
Development of a local fuel-cell industry requires more funding, government support and lifting of regulatory barriers if it is going to grow enough to make a difference to platinum demand.
A golden opportunity for beneficiation ... and what is government doing about it? Nothing! — Peter Vickery
This year will define the direction that the ANC takes as it hosts three crucial conferences, one of which is to choose a new leader.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is out. No more [people] from the Zuma clan — Liebe Dich Non
Not forgetting that [Jacob Zuma] also faces many high court decisions this year — Thomas K Soko
If you happen to be castle-hunting in the millionaires’ playground of Plettenberg Bay, there is one on the market for R75m (pictured).
The first thing to do is knock it down and build something pretty and harmonious with the environment — David Nightingale
It’s hideous. Why on earth would anyone pay that much for that monstrosity? — Armandt Wayne Gardner
