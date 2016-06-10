Opinion / Letters

Letter: A tribute to 'The Greatest'

10 June 2016 - 08:41 AM
Mohammed Ali. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mohammed Ali. Picture: SUPPLIED

At a time when the darkness of apartheid enveloped black people, Cassius Marcellus Clay had the greatest honour of becoming Muhammad Ali.

He instigated a renewed confidence to confront the might of the white man. He raised our dignity and inspired us. He lived up to the most beautiful attributes of his names (Ali means lofty, sublime). He was truly a prodigy.

May he be welcomed into the everlasting abode by a guard of honour chanting those famed words that mankind will remember him by: “Ali, Ali, Ali ...”

Ikbal Kolia
Johannesburg

