Letter: We must help the youth

YOUR article, “ Between the Chains: This bomb keeps ticking Young, mis-educated, unemployed and unemployable. Sikonathi Mantshantsha asks how SA got the job of creating the future so terribly wrong ” refers.

One of the most telling signs of the state of a nation lies in its young people. Failing to inspire and educate them is tantamount to shooting ourselves in the foot as a deliberate attempt at obliterating all hope of future growth (socially, economically and politically). Shortsighted? But that’s precisely what we’re doing.

Stats SA’s statistics pertaining to the socioeconomic state of our youth are indeed arresting. What are we doing about it?

I’ve had to face up to my own prejudices — harboured until recently — against the poor. Attributing the state of their lives to general laziness was, I now realise, a subconscious attempt on my part to appease my own conscience with regard to my responsibility to them. Fact is, we will always have the poor among us, so it’s our collective responsibility (government, business, and ordinary South Africans) to alleviate their plight.

Young people make up a large proportion of our poor. They should be pursuing an education and then entering the workforce with gusto, brimming with enthusiasm and ideas. But none of this can be achieved on an empty stomach. It’s hardly an exaggeration for Stats SA to refer to our unemployed youth as “a demographic time bomb”.

The continued neglect of their education will only serve to expedite their withering state — eventually resulting in the demise of our entire nation. From a business perspective, if the strategy is to focus exclusively on the pioneers and stalwarts in the company (failing to contemplate the value of adding young recruits), once they’ve retired the company will have to close its doors.

GK Chesterton is said to have earned himself the unintended accolade of having written the shortest letter ever. When London’s The Times invited comments asking what was wrong with the world, his response was “I am”.

Opportunities are all around us to make a difference in the lives of our youth, the future leaders of SA. I urge business leaders, especially, to step up to the plate while we still have a chance to salvage this critical component of our nation: our youth.

Adam Craker

CEO, IQ Business